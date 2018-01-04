'Faithless business partner' Uber sued for $20 million by ad agency Fetch

Mobile ad agency Fetch has filed a lawsuit against Uber, claiming that the taxi app firm owes it $19.7 million in unpaid invoices.

The move marks the latest step in a legal row that started in September. Uber had initially sought $40 million in damages from Fetch, alleging that the Dentsu-owned agency billed it for fake clicks on its online ads, allegations that Fetch denied.

But Uber voluntarily dismissed that lawsuit on December 22, Reuters reported Tuesday, after the case was reassigned to Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers at the U.S. District Court, Northern District of California. It said it would seek claims in a San Francisco state court instead.