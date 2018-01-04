After big wildfire losses, Southern California braces for new threat — mudslides

Gene Blevins | Reuters
Fire fighters attack the Thomas Fire’s north flank with backfires as they continue to fight a massive wildfire north of Los Angeles, near Ojai , California, U.S., December 9, 2017.
Overall, the Thomas fire — the largest wildfire in California history — has scorched nearly 282,000 acres, or about 440 square miles, and destroyed or damaged more than 1,300 structures. The blaze, which also has caused losses to agriculture exceeding $171 million, was 92 percent contained as of Thursday morning.
In Ventura County, the fire destroyed homes from Santa Paula to Ventura and left bare slopes along a coastal highway that connects Ventura to Santa Barbara.
Some of the burned areas have a history of major debris flows and flooding after fires.
For example, the western Ventura County town of La Conchita, where slopes burned last month, experienced a deadly mudslide in 2005 after rains. That event killed 10 people and destroyed more than a dozen homes.
"The whole face of that slope [in La Conchita] burned," said Jim O'Tousa, a Ventura County geologist. "We are concerned about debris flows off that slope and out of the canyons on either side."
Another potential danger is hillsides that burned above Summerland, Montecito and Carpinteria in Santa Barbara County.
The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors held a special meeting Wednesday to discuss the flooding risk and heard how county workers are already clearing debris basins from burned areas in preparation for the storm.
Meantime, in LA County where the so-called Creek and Skirball fires burned homes and hills in December there are preparations underway for the approaching storm. Also, more than 100 fire stations in the LA area are providing sandbags for residents to use as a way to protect homes.
Besides December's fires, LA Fire's Scott said a concern with the approaching storm is areas burned in September's so-called La Tuna fire — the largest acreage fire in LA city history. Even so, local agencies have had more time to perform field work to shore up those burn areas that may cause mudslides.