Check out the companies making headlinesafter the bell:

Sears stock recovered slightly, up more than 1 percent in the extended session. The retailer, which owns Kmart, took a beating in the regular session. Shares were down close to 5 percent. A CNBC story on Thursday revealed it would shutter another 103 unprofitable stores, as it fights mounting debt.

Shares of Sonic gained more than 6 percent after the bell. The fast food chain reported mixed first quarter financial results, including earnings that beat analyst expectations. It also projected earnings growth in its fiscal 2018 outlook.

The report showed about 1.7 percent decline in same store sales throughout the company and its franchises. Sonic CEO Cliff Hudson said the decline was in-line with expectations and reflected "continued intense competitive pressure and unfavorable weather."

Kratos Defense and Security Solutions stock edged up close to 1 in extended trading. The defense company announced it had been issued a $20 million defense contract to produce microwave electronic products that support an airborne electronic warfare system.

Amarin Corporation shares jumped more than 5 percent after the bell. The pharmaceutical company released preliminary fiscal 2017 results that beat previous records. They also provided outlook for 2018 that showed revenue growth in the first two quarters,Thomson Reuters reported.