Apple and two other tech giants could drive the market to more records, says technician

Apple and two other tech giants could drive the market to new records, says technician 2 Hours Ago | 01:45

The major indexes are soaring to record highs to start the year and breaching major milestones. The Dow soared past 25,000, the S&P 500 cracked 2,700 and the Nasdaq closed above 7,000 for the first time ever.

As tech continues to drive the market, one technician has three mega-cap tech stocks that could pave the way to more record highs.

"The calendar has changed, but the game remains the same. The name of the game is to buy big-cap technology," Rich Ross, head of technical analysis at Evercore ISI, said Wednesday on CNBC's "Trading Nation."

First, Ross looked at the best-performing stock over the last 12 months: Nvidia.