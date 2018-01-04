AT&T will roll out next generation 5G mobile internet to its customers this year

AT&T said on Thursday it will roll out next generation 5G mobile internet in a dozen U.S. cities by late 2018.



America's second-largest wireless carrier said it expects to be the first U.S. company to introduce the technology if its timeline is achieved.

AT&T's announcement comes after international 5G standards were agreed in December by 3GPP, the body that develops and governs cellular standards.

"We're moving quickly to begin deploying mobile 5G this year and start unlocking the future of connectivity for consumers and businesses," Melissa Arnoldi, president of AT&T technology and operations, said in a press release on Thursday.

"With faster speeds and ultra-low latency, 5G will ultimately deliver and enhance experiences like virtual reality, future driverless cars, immersive 4K video and more."

AT&T also said that it also plans on trialing 5G technology with businesses.

The mobile industry has promised 5G would bring faster internet speeds to stream videos or download data. But it is also seen as a technology that can underpin driverless cars, allowing vehicles to send large amounts of data from their sensors back and forth.

AT&T did not disclose which areas would receive 5G first.