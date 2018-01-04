Cramer Remix: Even at Dow 25K, this market is a beast, and it's a beauty 54 Mins Ago | 00:58

On a strong day for markets in which the Dow Jones industrial average crossed the 25,000 mark, CNBC's Jim Cramer wanted to check in on what exactly is driving this "beast market."

"You get a market in beast mode like this one, you've got to feed the beast. And you can't give it the same menu every day," the "Mad Money" host said. "This tape not only manages to feed the beast every day, it gives the monster that is this market exactly the kind of well-balanced diet it needs to keep roaring."

After a healthy rally in industrial stocks involved in everything from machinery to aerospace to oil to shipping, Cramer said the beast would need a break from devouring these names.

After all, a rally driven only by a select group of stocks tends to trade narrowly and be expensive, two factors that scream bad breadth — in other words, poor variety — to money managers.

So as the market's menu of stocks shifted on Thursday, Cramer took to the tape to pinpoint the morsels that came back into favor on Wall Street.