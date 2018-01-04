Trump on Steve Bannon: 'I don't talk to him;' he called me a 'great man'

President Donald Trump thinks his former advisor Steve Bannon has "changed his tune."

A day after Bannon's fiery quotes about the president's family were released, Trump was more reserved than he was Wednesday, when he delivered a venomous rebuttal to the Breitbart News executive chairman.

"He called me a great man last night, so, you know, he obviously changed his tune pretty quick," the president told reporters Thursday at the White House.

"I don't talk to him," Trump added.

The president's remarks were muted compared to the statement he released Wednesday in response to Bannon's comments. After excerpts of a new book showed Bannon calling Donald Trump Jr.'s 2016 meeting with a Russian lawyer "treasonous" and "unpatriotic," Trump unleashed on his former key advisor, who he said had "lost his mind."

In his statement, the president said Bannon — the nationalist firebrand — "had very little to do" with his electoral victory in 2016. Trump added that "Steve is learning that winning isn't as easy as I make it look."

On a radio show Wednesday night, Bannon called Trump "a great man," adding, "You know I support him day in and day out."

A Trump lawyer has sent a cease and desist letter to Bannon demanding that he stop making "disparaging" comments about the president and his family.