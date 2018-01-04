First Look: Jay Leno puts himself in harm’s way with Travis Pastrana and Gilbert Gottfried

Jay Leno explores the various reasons people may put themselves, and their vehicles, in harm's way. First, he hangs out with people who like danger just for the thrill, like Travis Pastrana and his action sport collective, Nitro Circus. Next, he meets someone who faces her fears for money: famous stunt driver Debbie Evans. Then, Jay attempts his most dangerous challenge yet… teaching Gilbert Gottfried to drive—in a new Ferrari. Finally, he talks saving lives and specialized vehicles with airport firefighters. Along the way, Jay discovers the most blood-pumping automotive thrills.

About "Jay Leno's Garage"

Hosted by legendary comedian and "Tonight Show" host Jay Leno, the series explores our obsession with all things automotive. From classic cars to supercars and everything in-between, Jay is hitting the road to discover the most exciting, weird and wonderful vehicles ever made and meet the passionate people behind their wheels. Each one-hour themed episode features a mix of stunts, challenges, reviews, and celebrity interviews that showcases the colorful history of the automobile. Whether he's exploring the story of an iconic brand, road-testing the newest super car, or investigating the latest automotive innovations, there is no wheel Jay won't get behind to tell the story of our love affair with the car.