Here's a map of where Sears' and Macy's stores are going dark

With the 2017 holiday season behind it, two of America's biggest department store chains, Macy's and Sears Holdings, unveiled which locations they will be closing next — adding up to more than 100.

These companies have had an especially rough ride in recent months, as they work to right-size their overwhelming real estate footprints against a backdrop of Amazon stealing market share and more brands marketing themselves directly to consumers, bypassing department stores altogether.

To start the year and building on previous announcements, Sears will be closing 64 Kmart stores and 39 Sears stores, all of which are expected to shut between early March and April.