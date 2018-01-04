    ×

    Retail

    Here's a map of where Sears' and Macy's stores are going dark

    A Sears appliances store in Fort Collins, Colorado.
    Sears to close an additional 103 Kmart and Sears stores   

    With the 2017 holiday season behind it, two of America's biggest department store chains, Macy's and Sears Holdings, unveiled which locations they will be closing next — adding up to more than 100.

    These companies have had an especially rough ride in recent months, as they work to right-size their overwhelming real estate footprints against a backdrop of Amazon stealing market share and more brands marketing themselves directly to consumers, bypassing department stores altogether.

    To start the year and building on previous announcements, Sears will be closing 64 Kmart stores and 39 Sears stores, all of which are expected to shut between early March and April.

    Here are the stores Macy's is closing next
    Here are the stores Macy's is closing next   

    Macy's has revealed 11 locations (as part of a previously announced plan to close 100 stores, beginning in 2017) that will also shut in early 2018, with liquidation sales beginning as soon as next week.

    Meanwhile, the industry is closely watching which Sears and Macy's stores are going dark, as it could be a death sentence for a mall to lose both anchor tenants. The scenario isn't uncommon, either.

    For a closer look at the where the looming store closings are, see the map below.

    Reporting by Lauren Thomas; data visualization by John Schoen

