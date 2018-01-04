Utilities have been girding for the "bomb cyclone" that's sweeping through the eastern United States, but analysts say Americans shouldn't expect the same impacts that strained the power grid and drove up prices during the 2014 "polar vortex."

Power outages have already hit thousands of customers in Florida and the Southeast because of the massive storm. National Fuel warned that it expects outages in New England that could take multiple days to restore.

Most weather-related outages happen because of problems with the transmission and distribution system, the lines that carry electric power from generating plants to homes and businesses. Severe winds, freezing cold, accumulation and downed trees can wreak havoc on this system.