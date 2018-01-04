Jay Leno attempts the most dangerous stunt ever performed in a lazy boy recliner

It may not sound risky to sit in a comfy lazy boy recliner and drink a soda, but it becomes much more dangerous when there are several crazy adrenaline junkies, including Nitro Circus ring leader Travis Pastrana, jumping over the recliner on motorcycles. That's just what Jay Leno attempts on an all new episode of "Jay Leno's Garage."

In search of why people put themselves and their vehicles in harm's way, Jay Leno lounges with Travis Pastrana and his high flying sports collective Nitro Circus, who are known for traveling the world attempting death-defying stunts. This wasn't the first time Pastrana has met with Leno. The stunt star has been performing death-defying stunts all his life and was featured on "The Tonight Show" with Jay Leno when he was only 15 years old.

"Travis Pastrana is just an amazing athlete," according to Leno. "He does such amazing stunts. For a normal guy to do such amazing things, it's really impressive."

Pastrana convinces Leno to be a part of his San Diego, CA stunt show. Leno's task is to sit on a landing ramp in a Lazy Boy recliner, while a bunch of other guys on motorcycles jump and flip over him. Easy.

"We put a big overstuffed living room chair on a ramp and they would come and literally jump over me," Leno said in an interview, "anything could go wrong."

Luckily, Leno can take any dangerous situation like a pro. "NBC has been trying to kill me for the last 30 years ….", Leno jokes. "I'm sort of used to it at this point."

Watch Jay Leno take part in this dangerous stunt and learn more about Travis Pastrana and the Nitro Circus on all new episode of Jay Leno's Garage tonight at 10P ET/PT.