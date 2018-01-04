New York Daily News puts out another shocking Donald Trump cover

The New York Daily News revealed Wednesday evening a new cover featuring an illustration of President Donald Trump and former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon as birds engaged in a cockfight.

The cover was unveiled in a tweet by the U.S. newspaper with the words "Cuck Fight" emblazoned across the front, a play on words using a term popularized by the so-called alt-right.

"Cuck" is a pejorative term used for a man who has no self-respect, or more broadly for politically liberal males.

The cover also references Trump's comments in a recent statement about Bannon after parts of a Michael Wolff book about the Trump administration — titled "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House" — were released on Wednesday.

In the statement, Trump said the Breitbart News executive chairman "lost his mind" when he "lost his job" at the White House.

To be clear, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee had said that Bannon's departure last August had been a mutual decision between Chief of Staff John Kelly and himself.

In the book, Bannon is depicted characterizing a meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian lawyer in 2016 as "treasonous," the Guardian reported, citing Wolff's book.