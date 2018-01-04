US on the cusp of enjoying 'energy superpower' status, analyst says

The U.S. is well-placed to join the likes of Saudi Arabia and Russia as one of the world's leading energy powerhouses, an analyst said Thursday.

"There is a big shift in market structure taking place and I think, so far, it really hasn't got the attention it deserves. The U.S. is emerging as, not only a military and economic superpower, but as an energy superpower," Martin Fraenkel, president at S&P Global Platts, told CNBC.

"We are expecting that by 2020, the U.S. is going to be one of the top 10 oil exporters in the world," he added.