Four months after India and China deescalated a Himalayan border spat, Beijing appears to be ramping up the pressure in another territory disputed by both countries.

India considers Arunachal Pradesh, lying east of Bhutan, to be one of its 29 states, but China claims the area as part of southern Tibet. The territory, a key focus of a 1962 war fought between the Asian giants, lies along the Sino-Indian border, which is represented by a demarcation line called the Line of Actual Control.