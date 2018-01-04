Stunning images of the 'bomb cyclone'

After a week of bone-chilling temperatures across much of the United States, a massive winter storm pounded the Eastern Seaboard today from Maine all the way down through Florida.
The storm, known as a bombogenesis storm or "bomb cyclone," caused many states to declare a state of emergency, closing schools and nonessential government services.
Emergency snow crews struggled to keep up with the blizzard conditions, which have hit the Northeast hardest, causing thousands of flight cancellations and delays in rail service and other public transportation.
Snow days have been declared across the region, with millions of children getting a chance to enjoy the first snowstorm of 2018.
Following are some of the stunning images from the storm.
Above: A pedestrian pushes his way through driving snow in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
A satellite image of the bomb cyclone, shaped like a comma, from the new GOESeast satellite.
Several men help a motorist after his vehicle was stuck in the snow near the boardwalk in Asbury Park, New Jersey.
A jogger crosses the Brooklyn Bridge during the snowstorm in New York.
Workers carry shovels while crossing a street near Union Square during the snowstorm in New York.
Shoppers brave the snow to stock up on items at a grocery store in Methuen, Massachusetts.
Morning commuters walk down a New York subway platform covered in snow that drifted in from street level grates.
People ride snowmobiles on Medford Avenue in Medford, New York.
A man uses a tennis racket to clear his truck of snow in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
A snowman in Savannah, Georgia, was given hair of Spanish moss.
A woman uses a bodyboard to slide down a hill she made out of snow in Savannah, Georgia.
A city worker removes snow from under a bus in New Haven, Connecticut.
A worker reaches for a snow shovel at a Home Depot store in Boston, Massachusetts.
A commuter waits outside a Metro-North train station in Greenwich, Connecticut.
Crews clear snow from around the gates at Logan International Airport in Boston, Massachusetts.
Rows of trucks pick up salt at the Eastern Salt Company in Chelsea, Massachusetts, the day before the storm.
A man wearing ski goggles walks across the Brooklyn Bridge in New York.