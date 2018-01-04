Stunning images of the 'bomb cyclone'

After a week of bone-chilling temperatures across much of the United States, a massive winter storm pounded the Eastern Seaboard today from Maine all the way down through Florida.

The storm, known as a bombogenesis storm or "bomb cyclone," caused many states to declare a state of emergency, closing schools and nonessential government services.

Emergency snow crews struggled to keep up with the blizzard conditions, which have hit the Northeast hardest, causing thousands of flight cancellations and delays in rail service and other public transportation.

Snow days have been declared across the region, with millions of children getting a chance to enjoy the first snowstorm of 2018.

Following are some of the stunning images from the storm.

Above: A pedestrian pushes his way through driving snow in Atlantic City, New Jersey.