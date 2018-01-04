    Stunning images of the 'bomb cyclone'

    A man pushes his way through driving winds during a winter snowstorm in Atlantic City, N.J., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018.
    Matt Rourke | AP

    After a week of bone-chilling temperatures across much of the United States, a massive winter storm pounded the Eastern Seaboard today from Maine all the way down through Florida.

    The storm, known as a bombogenesis storm or "bomb cyclone," caused many states to declare a state of emergency, closing schools and nonessential government services.

    Emergency snow crews struggled to keep up with the blizzard conditions, which have hit the Northeast hardest, causing thousands of flight cancellations and delays in rail service and other public transportation.

    Snow days have been declared across the region, with millions of children getting a chance to enjoy the first snowstorm of 2018.

    Following are some of the stunning images from the storm.

    Above: A pedestrian pushes his way through driving snow in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

    • View from above

      A satellite image of the bomb cyclone, shaped like a comma, from the new GOESeast satellite.

      A view from space via the GOESeast satellite showing the massive winter storm pounding the eastern seaboard of the United States on Jan. 4th, 2018.
      Source: GOESeast

    • Stuck in the snow in Asbury Park 

      Several men help a motorist after his vehicle was stuck in the snow near the boardwalk in Asbury Park, New Jersey.

      A group of men help a motorist after his vehicle was stuck in the snow near Asbury Park boardwalk during a snowstorm, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, in Asbury Park, N.J.
      Julio Cortez | AP

    • Jogging through a blizzard

      A jogger crosses the Brooklyn Bridge during the snowstorm in New York.

      A jogger crosses the Brooklyn Bridge during a massive snow storm in New York City on Jan. 4th, 2018.
      Getty Images

    • Armed and ready

      Workers carry shovels while crossing a street near Union Square during the snowstorm in New York.

      Workers carry shovels while crossing a street near Union Square during a snow storm in New York, U.S., on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018.
      Getty Images

    • Picking up supplies

      Shoppers brave the snow to stock up on items at a grocery store in Methuen, Massachusetts.

      Shoppers brave the snow to stock up on items at the Market Basket grocery store on Pleasant Valley Street in Methuen, MA.
      Getty Images

    • Underground snow

      Morning commuters walk down a New York subway platform covered in snow that drifted in from street level grates.

      Morning commuters make their way through an underground subway platform covered in snow drifting in from street level grate January 4, 2018 in New York City.
      Getty Images

    • Snowmobiling in the street

      People ride snowmobiles on Medford Avenue in Medford, New York.

      People ride snowmobiles on Rt. 112 as a blizzard hits the Northeastern part of the United States on January 4, 2018 in Medford, New York.
      Getty Images

    • Attacking the storm old-school

      A man uses a tennis racket to clear his truck of snow in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

      Daniel Andujar, 47, uses a tennis racket to clean his truck of snow on January 4, 2018 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
      Getty Images

    • A rare sight in Savannah

      A snowman in Savannah, Georgia, was given hair of Spanish moss.

      A snowman is seen as snow that fell yesterday and cold weather blanket the area on January 4, 2018 in Savannah, Georgia.
      Getty Images

    • Winter fun in the South

      A woman uses a bodyboard to slide down a hill she made out of snow in Savannah, Georgia.

      Zoe Poole uses a bodyboard to slide down a hill she made out of snow, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, in Savannah, Ga.
      Stephen B. Morton | AP

    • Digging out public transportation

      A city worker removes snow from under a bus in New Haven, Connecticut.

      A city worker digs out a bus from the snow on January 4, 2018 in New Haven, Connecticut.
      Getty Images

    • Grab a shovel — you are going to need it

      A worker reaches for a snow shovel at a Home Depot store in Boston, Massachusetts.

      A worker grabs a snow shovel at a Home Depot Inc. store in Boston, Massachusetts.
      Adam Glanzman | Bloomberg | Getty Images

    • A lonely commute

      A commuter waits outside a Metro-North train station in Greenwich, Connecticut.

      A commuter is seen outside a Metro North train in Greenwich, Connecticut on January 4, 2018.
      Timothy A. Clary | AFP | Getty Images

    • Airports under siege

      Crews clear snow from around the gates at Logan International Airport in Boston, Massachusetts.

      Crews clear snow from around the gates at Logan International Airport during a winter snow storm in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., January 4, 2018.
      Brian Snyder | Reuters

    • Mountains of salt

      Rows of trucks pick up salt at the Eastern Salt Company in Chelsea, Massachusetts, the day before the storm.

      Rows of trucks picking up salt are pictured at the Eastern Salt Company in Chelsea, MA on Jan. 3, 2018. T
      Getty Images

    • Facing the storm in style

      A man wearing ski goggles walks across the Brooklyn Bridge in New York.

      A man walks across the Brooklyn Bridge on January 4, 2018 in Brooklyn, New York.
      Angela Weiss | AFP | Getty Images

