Trump takes credit for dialogue between North and South Korea, says 'talks are a good thing'

U.S. President Donald Trump claimed Thursday that talks between North and South Korea likely would not have occurred without his administration's tough rhetoric against Pyongyang.

Lambasting "failed 'experts'" discussing the matter as "fools", Trump questioned whether the two polarized nations would have engaged in conversation had he not been "firm, strong and willing to commit our total 'might' against the North." The president also welcomed the development as a "good thing."

North Korea reopened its cross-border communications channel with South Korea for the first time in almost two years Wednesday. The move signaled a vital diplomatic breakthrough as geopolitical tension has risen over North Korea's nuclear capability.

Trump ignited concern on Tuesday when he said that the U.S. had a "much bigger" and "more powerful" nuclear "button" than North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The president said that he believed sanctions were "beginning to have a big impact" on the country. The U.S. and its allies have placed increasing economic pressure on North Korea to inhibit its development of nuclear and missile development.