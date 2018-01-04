You'll never have to shovel your driveway again if you install these snow-melting mats

After a week of bone-chilling temperatures across much of the United States, a massive winter storm pounded the Eastern Seaboard, forcing millions outside to shovel their driveways.

Shoveling snow is not only a chore, its' also dangerous. A national study found that between 1990 and 2006 there were 11,500 snow shoveling-related injuries each year, according to the American Journal of Emergency Medicine. And while some people will be heading outside to shovel others are turning to heated driveways.



The company WarmlyYours, which provides radiant heating solutions, has created snow-melting mats. The mats are designed to be installed under asphalt as a driveway is built or resurfaced. During the winter months, they heat up and melt the snow on the surface above them. After installing the snow melting system, you can choose to set it to different specifications like air temperature or moisture level on the pavement. The mats cost between $10 to $20 per square foot.