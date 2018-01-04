Your first trade for Thursday, January 4

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Pete Najarian was a buyer of Halliburton.

Tim Seymour was a buyer of the MSCI Pakistan ETF.

Steve Grasso was a buyer of Square.

Guy Adami was a buyer of Micron.

Trader disclosure: On January 3, 2017 , the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Fast Money" were owned by the "Fast Money" traders: Pete iNajarian is long calls AEO, AKS, BABA, BKD, C, ESV, F, FCX, GDX, GOOGL, INTC, MAC, MSFT, MU, NBR, NUE, OA, OIH, ORCL, SBUX, T, WBA, WEN, XOM, XLE, XLF. Pete is long stock AAPL, BAC, CMCSA, CSX, DIS, DLTR, FGP, GIS, GM, HAL, HUM, IBM, KMX, KO, MRK, MSFT, MU, NKE, PEP, PFE, STZ, TGT, TPX, UPS, WBA, WDC, WFC. Bought GM stock, XLE calls. Sold BKE stock, CHRW stock, HD calls. Tim Seymour is long AMZA, APC, BABA, BAC, C, CCJ, CLF, CMG, CSCO, CX, DAL, DPZ, DVYE, EEM, EUFN, EWM, FB, FXI, GE, GILD, GM, GOOGL, HAL, INTC, LOW, M, MAT, MCD, MO, MOS, MPEL, PHM, PYPL, RAI, RH, RL, SBUX, SQ, T, TIF, TWTR, UA, UAL, VALE, VIAB, VOD, VRX, XLE, XRT, 700.HK. Tim is short IWM, RACE, SPY. Bought CX. Steve Grasso's firm is long stock AMD, CMG, COTY, CTL, CUBA, DIA, F, GE, GLD, GSK, HPQ, IAU, IBM, ICE, M, MAT, MJNA, MSFT, NE, QCOM, RIG, SNAP, SNGX, SPY, T, UA, WDR, ZNGA. Grasso is long stock AAPL, BABA, CAR, EVGN, JCP, MJNA, MON, OSTK, PHM, SQ, T, TWTR, VRX. Grasso owns Callable Trigger contingent yield note linked to SPX, RTY, and MXEA. Grasso's kids own EFA, EFG, EWJ, IJR, SPY. Grasso's firm bought GSK. Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC. Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck. No change.