The 2017 Mazda 6 Grand Touring is one of the most impressive cars you can buy

Mazda has the most coherent and consistently stellar styling languages in the automotive market. While competitors tend towards soap-bar blob shapes or angular, death-machine aesthetics, Mazda walks a different path.

That's evident on the Mazda 6 Grand Touring, where the flowing lines that define Mazda's corporate design visually lengthen the car and give it a fantastic, athletic look. It's not easy to make front-wheel drive cars look sporty with their awkward, nose-heavy proportions. Yet Mazda nailed it, again.

The only real problem reveals itself at night. There's an LED strip that frames the lower lip of the grille that lights up with the headlights.

I know what you're thinking: A lighting element that exists purely to show the shape of my grille at night sounds preposterous and idiotic. And you're right.