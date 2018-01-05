    ×

    Ahead of a huge week for financial earnings, these two names stand out

    Financial earnings will pour in fast and furiously next week. Here's what to expect
    With a flurry of financial earnings coming next week, one market watcher is naming two stocks investors should consider.

    Strategic Wealth Partners' Mark Tepper likes J.P. Morgan and BlackRock, which report earnings next Friday morning. Wells Fargo and PNC Financial also report earnings that day.

    Here are Tepper's takes on the stocks:

    A 'Dimon' in the rough

    • Interest rates are rising, and that should bode well for bank net interest margins.
    • The bank is streamlining operations to focus on core businesses and digitalization.
    • Consumer strength and optimism among business owners should prove positive for commercial and industrial loans.

    The trendsetter

    • BlackRock is set to capitalize on the two biggest trends in asset management now.
    • Money is flowing out of mutual funds and into exchange-traded funds; BlackRock has a huge footprint with iShares products.
    • Money will continue to flow out of low-fee bond funds and into higher-fee stock funds.

    BlackRock surged 35 percent in 2017, while J.P. Morgan rose 24 percent.

