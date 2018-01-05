Amazon reportedly in talks over UK rights to stream Premier League soccer league matches

Amazon has held talks regarding U.K. rights to stream Premier League soccer matches ahead of a rights auction next month, according to a report by The Daily Telegraph.

The tech giant has spoken with industry experts about the requirements of broadcasting live games as it lacks experience in the space, the newspaper said, citing two sources.

The last auction for rights to air live Premier League matches brought in £5.1 billion ($6.9 billion) from British telecommunications firms Sky and BT. Early moves from Amazon will likely fuel speculation of a challenge to the two companies.

The e-commerce titan, currently worth almost $583 billion, beat out the likes of Twitter to score a $50 million deal to live-stream NFL matches last year.

