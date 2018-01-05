    ×

    Boeing takeover of Embraer reportedly at risk as Brazilian government steps in

    • The Brazilian government is against takeover of Embraer by Boeing
    • The two firms first confirmed they were in talks last month
    • Brazil's defense minister reportedly tells FT that partnership is more viable
    Embraer and Boeing jetliners stand on the Tarmac of Le Bourget on June 18, 2017 on the eve of the opening of the International Paris Air Show.
    Getty Images | AFP | Eric Piermont
    Brazil has said it will not allow Boeing to take over aerospace and defense firm Embraer.

    Embraer first confirmed in December that it was in discussions with Boeing over a potential deal. Embraer is the third largest producer of civil aircraft, after Airbus and Boeing.

    The Brazilian government holds a controlling "golden share" in Embraer and can veto any deal agreed.

    In an interview with the Financial Times, Brazil's defence minister said that his government would allow a partnership or joint venture but ruled out any change of ownership to Boeing.

    "The only limitation we see is the transfer of shareholding control," Raul Jungmann said. "Other than that, partnership, joint venture, whatever it is, is very welcome."

    The article also cited unnamed sources who are reportedly close to discussions and claim Boeing isn't interested in a joint venture and is only seeking a takeover.

    CNBC has contacted Boeing and Embraer for comment but had not had any response at the time of publication.

