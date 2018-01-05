US Treasury yields higher as investors look to major US jobs data

As the first week of 2018 draws to a close, the latest employment situation data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics is set to put markets on edge. Due out at 8:30 a.m. ET, investors will likely be poring over the figures from December to see how the U.S. economy is performing.

According to a Reuters survey, the latest nonfarm payrolls report is expected to show the U.S. economy adding 190,000 jobs in the last month.

Meanwhile, U.S. markets rose Thursday after data emerged that the country's private sector had added 250,000 jobs in December, beating expectations.

Aside from the all-important jobs data, investors will also be on the lookout for international trade data, due out at 8:30 a.m. ET, in addition to the non-manufacturing ISM report on business and factory orders, both set to be released at 10 a.m. ET.

Two speeches are expected to take place at the U.S. Federal Reserve on Friday.

Fed President Patrick Harker is expected to comment upon the economic outlook at the 2018 ASSA Annual Meeting in Philadelphia. Meantime, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester is expected to be in Philadelphia, commenting upon the topic of "Coordinating Conventional and Unconventional Monetary Policies for Macroeconomic Stability".