First Look: Jay Leno explores exciting alternatives to standard fuel

In this episode, Jay Leno meets up with Arnold Schwarzenegger to check out the Governator's G-Wagon that has a surprising modification. Then, Leno goes deep into rural California to revisit a time when burning wood could run cars. He gets a chance to drive two of the most outlandish turbine vehicles of all time and explores how the military could use Hydrogen for silent sneak attacks. Leno learns that whether it's motivated by a desire to save the environment or to save money, alternative fuels are more popular—and more exciting – than ever.

Check out the sneak peeks above.

About "Jay Leno's Garage"

Hosted by legendary comedian and "Tonight Show" host Jay Leno, the series explores our obsession with all things automotive. From classic cars to supercars and everything in-between, Jay is hitting the road to discover the most exciting, weird and wonderful vehicles ever made and meet the passionate people behind their wheels. Each one-hour themed episode features a mix of stunts, challenges, reviews, and celebrity interviews that showcases the colorful history of the automobile. Whether he's exploring the story of an iconic brand, road-testing the newest super car, or investigating the latest automotive innovations, there is no wheel Jay won't get behind to tell the story of our love affair with the car.