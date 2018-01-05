Google said it sold 'tens of millions' of home devices over the last year

Google just announced that it has sold "tens of millions" of its home devices over the last year, including its smart speakers and Chromecast TV streaming devices — and more than one Home speaker every second since the Home Mini started shipping in October.

Some quick math: That means that Google has sold at least 6.7 million devices since October 19.

That's a refreshingly concrete number, if not uniquely huge. Amazon said that it sold "tens of millions" of Alexa-enabled devices and that its Echo Dot sold "millions" of units over the holidays. Amazon's Echo products are widely seen as dominating the smart speaker market: CIRP estimated last fall that Amazon's Echo products had a 76% market share in the US compared to 24% for Google's Home devices.

Both companies offered steep discounts on their products over the holidays, likely losing money on every sale.

Google also said that Assistant, the artificial intelligence that users can engage with via voice or text, is now available on more than 400 million devices, including phones, headphones, TVs, and watches. It can also control over 1,500 smart homes devices like smart lightbulbs or plugs.

Correction: An earlier version of this story misstated the Google product that sold in the "tens of millions" last year.