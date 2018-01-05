    ×

    Trading Nation

    Market watchers say pot stocks will recover

    Hot pot stocks take a hit
    Hot pot stocks take a hit   

    Pot has been hot.

    And despite a potential crackdown by Washington on the industry, some market watchers are optimistic on stocks related to the marijuana business.

    Names like Weed, Aurora Cannabis and Canopy Growth, all viewed as plays if investors are bullish on the weed business, fell a respective 45 percent, 6 percent and 3 percent since Thursday's open.

    Meanwhile, one exchange-traded fund related to the business, the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF, fell 6 percent on Thursday, but saw a bit of a bounce back and rose nearly 3 percent on Friday. This ETF is a particular favorite of David Seaburg, head of sales and trading at Cowen. This weakness should be bought here, he said Thursday on CNBC's "Trading Nation."

    "I look at it and say, 'It's a tax revenue sort of catalyst.' There's no way that local governments and attorney generals are not going to support it for that reason alone. You buy it here; MJX in particular," Seaburg said, referring to the ticker symbol for the ETF.

    This most recent dip is likely a good buying opportunity for investors who can bear the high risk associated with the industry, said Mark Tepper, president and CEO of Strategic Wealth Partners.

    "This is a really high-growth, but high-risk industry," Tepper said Thursday on "Trading Nation."

    "In 2017, these stocks were up 250 percent, and in light of the news [Thursday], these same stocks are down 10 to 40 percent. I think what's important for consumers to investors to realize, is sales in Colorado topped $1.3 billion and grew 32 percent year over year. California has nine times the population, and estimates $5.1 billion in 2019, which sounds really, really low. There's just a lot of tax revenue that states would be missing out on, and it just seems really unlikely that Sessions wins here," Tepper said, referring to U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

    Some of the biggest players in the space are listed on Canadian stock exchanges, Tepper pointed out, and noted that even if these plans were to pan out, there's still a rich market out of the country.

    "It's a high-risk, high-reward play. For our clients, probably a little too high risk, but if you are interested in having some high-risk opportunities in your portfolio, this is probably a good buying opportunity," he said.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    SMG
    ---
    BUDZ
    ---

    More From Trading Nation

    Videos

    Trades to Watch

    Trader Bios

    About

    Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

    Brian Sullivan

    Brian Sullivan is co-anchor of CNBC's "Power Lunch" (M-F,1PM-3PM ET), one of the network's longest running programs, as well as the host of the daily investing program "Trading Nation." He is also a frequent guest on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" and other NBC properties.

    Read more

    Connect

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...