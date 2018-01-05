Tax season starts on Jan. 29. Here’s how to kick it off

Early bird tax filers ought to watch their mailboxes over the next few weeks: Everything they need to prepare their return is en route.

Filing season for the 2017 tax year begins on Jan. 29. This year, the IRS bumped the deadline to file returns to April 17 because the traditional filing date of April 15 falls on a Sunday. Emancipation Day – a legal holiday – will be observed Monday, April 16.

The IRS expects it will receive nearly 155 million individual tax returns this season.

There's good reason to get organized and file in a timely fashion this year. Experts have said the massive Equifax breach could contribute to tax fraud.

Even if you submit your return early, you'll have to wait a while for your refund if you claim the earned income tax credit or the additional child tax credit. Those who choose direct deposit will receive those refunds starting on Feb. 27.

The IRS has delayed refunds on returns claiming these two credits in order to give itself more time to detect phony returns and keep cash out of the hands of thieves.

Here's what you'll need to get a jump start on your filing.