Cisco Investments, Samsung Catalyst Fund and Robert Bosch Venture Capital, are among investors in Aimotive, a Budapest-based start-up developing self-driving car systems. The company raised a $38 million series C round of venture funding led by B Capital Group and Prime Ventures, it announced on Thursday. Like Tesla, Aimotive believes that radar and lidar sensors are not necessary to make cars safely autonomous. Instead, the start-up says it's using "off-the-shelf camera sensors and artificial intelligence-based vision processing." The company said it is currently testing vehicle fleets in Hungary, France and the U.S., and working with automotive manufacturers including Groupe PSA, SAIC, and Volvo.

Despite the failures of several start-ups making smart kitchen appliances -- like Juicero, Teaforia and The Orange Chef -- investors are still placing bets on companies in food-tech. The latest to attract a venture round, Drop Kitchen, makes an internet-connect kitchen scale that works in conjunction with its recipe app. According to an SEC filing, the Dublin, Ireland-based Drop Kitchen raised $7.3 million from Alsop Louie Partners. Additional investors in Drop Kitchen include: Frontline Ventures, WI Harper, Sinovation Ventures, PCH, and Irish star chef Ross Lewis among others. Founded in 2011, the company in more recent years has billed itself as a developer of an operating system for smart kitchen devices made by top manufacturers.