Colbert and Noah are all set for Trump’s ‘Most dishonest and corrupt media awards’

"Fake news" became 2017's word of the year, according to dictionary publisher Collins. And now one of President Donald Trump's favorite phrases has inspired him to announce "awards" in the same vein.

On Wednesday, Trump tweeted: "I will be announcing THE MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS OF THE YEAR on Monday at 5:00 o'clock. Subjects will cover Dishonesty & Bad Reporting in various categories from the Fake News Media. Stay tuned!"

Now, the hosts of two late-night chat shows in the U.S. are ready to enter the awards. Stephen Colbert of "The Late Show" on CBS and Trevor Noah of Comedy Central's "The Daily Show" have both released spoof pitches for the president's consideration.