Vuzix has a long-standing presence as a wearables maker in the enterprise technology market, working with companies like DHL, Airbus and Bosch. But CEO Paul Travers said that he's bullish enough on the impact of new augmented reality technologies that he plans to take Vuzix glasses to consumer markets early in the second quarter of this year.

"Our opinion is that if you make something that solves a problem, there's a market for it," he said.

He said that from the early 2000s, clients had requested "Oakley-style" smart glasses, but until recently, it was just hard to package fast processing power into a small hardware package like glasses frames. But coming technologies, particularly 5G internet connectivity and faster processors, will allow more communication between the "edge" of the device and the cloud, enabling advanced technologies like artificial intelligence to appear on small, thin screens.

Travers said that Microsoft, Google and Apple are still the only widespread platforms for developers to make augmented reality products. But, he said, limiting them to phone apps much longer, as Apple has so far done, could limit their appeal.

"How many people are going to hold the phone up? It's unnatural," he said.

Still, Travers said, his views on augmented reality are aligned with those of Apple CEO Tim Cook, who has said that augmented reality, rather than virtual reality, will prevail as a future computing platform. He said that many experimental uses of VR, like Magic Leap, seem more like "science projects," and that his company is prioritizing real-world applications over animating creatures to jump around the field of view.

He compared virtual reality to a PDA — a self-contained device — while augmented reality was connected to the world, like an iPhone.

"I believe what Apple does — AR changes everything" he said. "VR is head in a bucket stuff ... Most people are sweating after an hour. It's got issues. Technical hurdles. But with a conventional pair of glasses — just regular glasses -- information comes up, and just stays up in front of you.....AR allows you to be in the real world, and there's so much more you can do."