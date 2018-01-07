The company behind the device that lets you pour wine without removing the cork has a new product

The Coravin Model Eleven is a fully automatic, Bluetooth-enabled wine bottle opener that can open a wine bottle and allow it to reseal itself for future uses.

The device allows consumers to access and pour wine from a bottle without pulling the cork by piercing it with a hollow needle that leaves the bottle resealed when the opener is removed.

The extracted wine is replaced with argon gas to preserve the remaining liquid. This allows consumers to have a glass of wine while continuing to age the bottle. Coravin founder Greg Lambrecht said corks can reseal themselves easily because they are elastic.

"The Model Eleven, it's fully automatic, so, for somebody who already has a Coravin, it no longer has a clamp that you interact with. You simply push it down on the bottle and it automatically guides the needle through the cork," said Lambrecht. The new model also has no trigger, pouring automatically and stopping once tipped back up.

The app will let drinkers monitor gas usage, cleaning and battery life through the new Bluetooth-enabled Coravin. The company's other models range from $199 to $500 depending on accessories and model. The Coravin Model Eleven will retail for $999 and launch in tandem with the app by end of September. While the latest device uses the Bluetooth to pair to the app's content, consumers with older models can still enjoy the app without the ability to pair their device.