Trump is reportedly beginning his days later to accommodate TV and Twitter time

Schedules from the White House show that President Donald Trump often begins his official work day around 11 a.m., according to a new report.

Citing copies of Trump's private schedule, news website Axios said the president's starts are apparently much later now than when he first began his time in office. The U.S. leader has been demanding more "Executive Time" for his days — which officials indicated "almost always means TV and Twitter time alone in the residence," according to Axios.

"Executive Time" is on Trump's schedule every day from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., the report said.

For comparison, Axios reported that George W. Bush usually began his time in the Oval Office around 6:45 a.m., and Barack Obama typically arrived between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.

