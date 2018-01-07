    ×

    Politics

    Stephen Miller backs Trump as 'genius', and gets kicked off CNN

    Senior Advisor to the President for Policy Stephen Miller
    Getty Images
    Senior Advisor to the President for Policy Stephen Miller

    Stephen Miller, a top advisor to President Donald Trump, launched an impassioned defense of his boss against explosive claims made in a new book, "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House" — resulting in his getting cut off in an on-air interview with CNN on Sunday.

    Miller took aim at comments attributed to Steven Bannon, the now disgraced former White House aide whose quotes in "Fire and Fury" have triggered an acrimonious split with Trump and his supporters. In the book, Bannon was highly critical of a meeting that took place between Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian lawyer, likening it to "treason".

    On CNN, Miller denounced Bannon's remarks as "grotesque" and described the president as a "political genius," which prompted pushback from Jake Tapper, one of the network's senior political reporters.

    After several minutes of heated cross-talk and barbed comments, Tapper abruptly ended the interview — which immediately went viral on social media. The CNN exchange prompted a defense of Miller by Trump, who launched into a diatribe against the network.

    In the days since excerpts of "Fire and Fury" were published, the political tome written by prominent columnist Michael Wolff has reverberated across the political world. The claims made in the book have put the White House on the defensive, and forced Trump to publicly defend his intelligence and mental fitness for the presidency.

    On Sunday, Bannon issued an apology via a statement provided to political website Axios. Bannon, who runs the pro-Trump website Breitbart News, voiced "unwavering for the president and his agenda."