Stephen Miller, a top advisor to President Donald Trump, launched an impassioned defense of his boss against explosive claims made in a new book, "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House" — resulting in his getting cut off in an on-air interview with CNN on Sunday.

Miller took aim at comments attributed to Steven Bannon, the now disgraced former White House aide whose quotes in "Fire and Fury" have triggered an acrimonious split with Trump and his supporters. In the book, Bannon was highly critical of a meeting that took place between Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian lawyer, likening it to "treason".

On CNN, Miller denounced Bannon's remarks as "grotesque" and described the president as a "political genius," which prompted pushback from Jake Tapper, one of the network's senior political reporters.