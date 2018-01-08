BREAKING NEWS FROM CNBC’S ALEX SHERMAN: GOPRO HAS HIRED JPMORGAN TO PUT ITSELF UP FOR SALE – SOURCES

GoPro has hired JP Morgan to put itself up for sale

GoPro CEO said he would consider partnership or sale earlier today

GoPro said it's cutting more than 20 percent of its global workforce

Shares fell today about 20 percent after weak guidance

Alex Sherman | @sherman4949

GoPro has hired J.P. Morgan Chase to help it seek a potential sale, according to people familiar with the matter.

J.P. Morgan helped underwrite GoPro's initial public offering in 2014. No sale is assured, said the people, who asked not to be named because the discussions are private. It's unclear if there is an interested buyer for the company.

GoPro CEO Nick Woodman told CNBC's Josh Lipton earlier Monday the company would consider a sale or partnership with another company, though it plans to remain independent.

"If there are opportunities for us to unite with a bigger parent company to scale GoPro even bigger, that is something that we would look at," Woodman said.

Shares of GoPro were down 19 percent in midday trading, after the camera maker said it was laying off about 20 percent of its workforce and lowering guidance after a weak holiday season.

Late last year, GoPro said it would lower prices for its Hero5 Black cameras after weak demand. The company said it expects revenue of about $340 million for the fourth quarter after projecting $470 million for the quarter in November.

