Fire crews are responding to a rooftop fire at Trump Tower in New York City

Firefighters from the Fire Department of New York are at the scene of a small rooftop electrical fire at Trump Tower in Manhattan.
President Donald Trump's son Eric Trump said a fire broke out in a cooling tower on the roof. "The New York Fire Department was here within minutes and did an incredible job," he said in a tweet.
Two injuries were reported, one firefighter and one civilian. The fire is said to be under control.
The department says it was called around 7 a.m. ET Monday for a report of a fire on the top floor. More than 70 firefighters responded to the call, which is standard for a fire on a roof of a high rise, the New York Police Department said.
Aerial views initially showed firefighters on the roof, with smoke billowing from one corner of the high-rise.
President Trump and his family are not currently in residence at the midtown skyscraper. The building also houses luxury apartments and businesses.
—CNBC contributed to this report.