'Hey Google' is all over Las Vegas as the smart assistant battle hits CES

Google isn't explicitly saying it, but the company is spending all this promotional money in an aggressive push to take on a single rival: Amazon.

On Monday, Google announced a slew of new products and updates for Assistant, its artificial intelligence software that lives on a range of devices like Home smart speakers.

Google debuted partnerships with JBL, Lenovo, LG, and Sony to launch new, Assistant-powered "smart displays" equipped with front-facing cameras that will let users watch media and make video calls, similar to Amazon's Echo Show.

Since Amazon launched the $230 Show last spring, both Google and Facebook have reportedly been working on their own versions. It now appears that Google will be leaving the hardware production to partners, at least at first.

Google also announced that it will start referring to Assistant's capabilities as "Actions," akin to how Amazon has "Skills" for Alexa.

They're not perfectly analogous. Google's Actions include asking your Assistant for directions using Maps, as well as features enabled through third parties, while Amazon's Skills only refer to Alexa voice apps built by third-party developers.