'Make America Great Again' ETF, pegged to Trump’s agenda, outperforms the stock market

This ETF is placing its bets on the GOP agenda: CEO 6 Hours Ago | 03:07

An exchange-traded fund that tracks companies that support President Donald Trump and the Republican Party is beating the stock market, according to Hal Lambert, founder and managing director of Point Bridge.

The Point Bridge GOP Stock Tracker ETF trades on the Bats exchange under the ticker symbol MAGA, the acronym for Trump's 2016 campaign slogan "Make America Great Again."

The MAGA ETF, which launched on Sept. 6, has gained about 13.7 percent as of Friday's close. That compares with a return of nearly 11.3 percent for the S&P 500 over the same period.

The fund uses Federal Election Commission data and screens components in the S&P for companies whose campaign contributions from employees and political action committees donate significant money to support Republicans running for office.

"These are all based on political contributions of companies in the S&P 500. It's the top political contributors to Republicans," Lambert said Monday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." "It's about 21 percent industrials, it's about 20 percent financials and about 17 percent oil and gas."

Point Bridge GOP Stock Tracker ETF

Top Holdings 1.Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

2.Apache (APA)

3.Marathon Oil (MRO)

4.TechnipFMC (FTI)

5.Williams Companies (WMB)

Since the November 2016 election, Trump has not been shy about taking credit for the stock market's performance, saying the market has created "tremendous benefits for our country."

Lambert, formerly a director at Credit Suisse, founded Point Bridge Capital in 2013. A Republican donor, he also served on Trump's inaugural committee.

He said he believes people should have knowledge of which companies are donating to certain parties.

"Money matters," Lambert said. "If you want policies that are Republican policies, which I think are the best for the economic growth, you want to support companies that are heavily supporting Republicans to get elected."

Lambert also said he saw an immediate bump on stocks after the GOP's tax plan passed.

"The tax reform is huge," Lambert said. "Clearly, the equities are benefiting from the Trump agenda. And the economic growth for 2018 looks to be set up very nicely."