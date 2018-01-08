Mitt Romney was treated for prostate cancer last year

Mitt Romney, who is reportedly leaning toward a run for Senate later this year, was treated for prostate cancer over the summer, NBC News and CNN reported, citing sources.
"Last year, Governor Mitt Romney was diagnosed with slow-growing prostate cancer. The cancer was removed surgically and found not to have spread beyond the prostate," a Romney aide told NBC.
The former Massachusetts governor and GOP presidential nominee's prognosis is "good," CNN reported. He was "successfully treated," the news network said.
Tapper tweet
Last week, Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, said he would not seek re-election in November. Romney is likely to run for that seat, CNBC and other outlets reported.
President Donald Trump spoke to Romney, who is at times a fierce critic of the president, on Thursday night. He wished Romney luck in his future endeavors, according to Politico.
Trump had urged Hatch, 83, to stay in the Senate.