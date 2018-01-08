Mitt Romney was treated for prostate cancer last year

Mitt Romney, who is reportedly leaning toward a run for Senate later this year, was treated for prostate cancer over the summer, NBC News and CNN reported, citing sources.

"Last year, Governor Mitt Romney was diagnosed with slow-growing prostate cancer. The cancer was removed surgically and found not to have spread beyond the prostate," a Romney aide told NBC.

The former Massachusetts governor and GOP presidential nominee's prognosis is "good," CNN reported. He was "successfully treated," the news network said.

Last week, Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, said he would not seek re-election in November. Romney is likely to run for that seat, CNBC and other outlets reported.

President Donald Trump spoke to Romney, who is at times a fierce critic of the president, on Thursday night. He wished Romney luck in his future endeavors, according to Politico.

Trump had urged Hatch, 83, to stay in the Senate.