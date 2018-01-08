Hike corporate tax rate to pay for infrastructure plan, says Democratic congressman

As President Donald Trump turns his attention to an infrastructure plan, one Democratic congressman has a suggestion on how to partially fund it: raise the corporate tax rate from the just lowered 21 percent to 23 percent.
That would provide a $200 billion investment, which is needed to create a "transformative infrastructure plan," said Rep. John Delaney, D-Md.
"To really do infrastructure the right way we need an investment from the federal government," he said in an interview Monday with CNBC's "Power Lunch."
He added, "$200 billion from the federal government, when combined with other capital from states, local governments, private sector, could create $1 trillion of infrastructure funding, create 10 million jobs, rebuild our country."