US stocks fall as traders pause after best start to a year for the Dow since 2006

B. Riley's Hogan also said this earnings season will be "complicated" as investors search for clues about how the changes to the U.S. tax code will impact each company.

President Donald Trump signed a bill last month that slashed the U.S. corporate tax rate to 21 percent from 35 percent. Stocks pushed higher throughout 2017 as investors bet on a lower tax rate for companies.

"Analysts have begun to lift earnings estimates aggressively as a consequence of the rewriting of the tax code," said Jeremy Klein, chief market strategist at FBN Securities. "Expected profits for the S&P 500 for 2018 have grown by nearly 3% since early October with half of these gains coming in the past week."

"To be sure, stocks are expensive. Nevertheless, those bullish have surmised that shares will get more attractive as bottom line forecasts continue to rise out of deference to the fiscal stimulus," Klein said.

Elsewhere in corporate news, Snap shares declined 5.7 percent after Jefferies downgraded them to hold from buy. Jefferies said that "fundamental execution needs to be shown before we can be more positive on the name."

Meanwhile, candy giant Hershey submitted a final bid to acquire Nestle's U.S. confectionery business, sources told CNBC. Hershey shares rose half a percent.