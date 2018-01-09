The news out of Washington on Tuesday suggested 2018 could be a very different year for President Donald Trump.

It was a stunning reversal of fortune for the anti-globalist faction of the president's political base. As former Trump advisor Steve Bannon was being pushed out of his perch at Breitbart News following backlash over comments he made to journalist Michael Wolff about the president and his family, the White House announced that Trump would be going to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland – an event widely seen as the annual retreat of the globalist financial elite.

What's more, the president invited cameras in to record nearly an hour of his negotiations with Democrats and Republicans on DACA, suggesting to them he was open to a comprehensive deal on immigration reform.

As for the wall Trump campaigned on, aides suggested quietly that it doesn't need to be all that long; just so there's enough built that the president can credibly say he kept his campaign promise.

"He was always more moderate than he was given credit for," an administration official told me Tuesday. "On almost everything, with few exceptions, he is willing to deal."

"The main thing about the wall is you don't have to have a wall for all three thousand miles. You can have sections. It doesn't take that much."

All of that comes at a time when the president is being increasingly embraced by members of the the Republican establishment — even Tennessee Republican Sen. Bob Corker, who once publicly doubted Trump's stability and competence, stood smiling behind the president Monday in Tennessee as he signed an order on rural broadband access, happily accepting the president's pen as a keepsake.

The moment certainly seems ripe for Trump to capture more legislative momentum.

But, once again, the details could get in the president's way. Look at the two legislative items the president has said he wants to push this year: Welfare reform and infrastructure.