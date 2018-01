After last week's nonfarm payrolls data, investors will likely be turning their attention to the latest news surrounding economic data.

On Tuesday, the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) small business index slated to come out first at 6 a.m. ET, followed by the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS), set to come out at 10 a.m. ET.

Last Friday, the Labor department revealed that 148,000 jobs had been added to the U.S. economy in December, below market expectations of 190,000.

Meantime, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari is expected to attend a Q&A moderated discussion at Cargill Headquarters in Minnesota.