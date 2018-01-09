    ×

    Mad Money with Jim Cramer

    Cramer's lightning round: The analysts downgrading Edwards Lifesciences are 'knuckleheads'

    • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed.

    Edwards Lifesciences Corp.: "Why do they keep trying to trade this EW when they should own it? It's got the better mousetrap. It's starting to annoy me, all these downgrades, because they seem to be completely done by knuckleheads."

    Albermarle Corporation: "I don't think Albemarle's done. I still think the lithium story's big. I want to stay long it, I don't want to trade it. Be in it."

    Credit Acceptance Corp.: "I wouldn't increase your position up here, but I don't think anything's wrong. I like the stock, but you've got a nice gain. Let's be careful."

    Realty Income Corp.: "I'm not a fan. I think the stock's expensive. You don't get paid a big dividend. I say that this one is one that you want to exit from."

    Conn's: "Conn's is up or down. I don't like that. I'd rather be in the one that everybody seems to write off except for me. I think you should be in Best Buy."

    Houlihan Lokey Inc.: "I like it. It's a niche business. They are really catering to the companies that aren't necessarily gigantic. There is a place for that. I'm going to say it's a good stock."

    Duke Energy Corp.: "Look, Duke is fine. No one's ever gotten hurt in Duke. But why shouldn't we buy Dominion [Energy] right here? I think Dominion's better. I also like ConEd better. I even like AEP better. So there's three that I think are better than yours. Not urging a sale, but I have to tell you, those are better."

    Marvell Technology Group Ltd: "Not done going higher. A lot of people are trying to call a top. I think the top is nowhere near from here. I think the stock can go to $30."

    Watch the full lightning round here:

    Cramer's lightning round: The analysts downgrading Edwards Lifesciences are 'knuckleheads'
    Cramer's lightning round: The analysts downgrading Edwards Lifesciences are 'knuckleheads'   

    Questions for Cramer?
    Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

    Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
    Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram - Vine

    Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    EW
    ---
    ALB
    ---
    CACC
    ---
    O
    ---
    CONN
    ---

    Cramer's New Book

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...