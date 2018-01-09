Cramer's lightning round: The analysts downgrading Edwards Lifesciences are 'knuckleheads'   

Edwards Lifesciences Corp.: "Why do they keep trying to trade this EW when they should own it? It's got the better mousetrap. It's starting to annoy me, all these downgrades, because they seem to be completely done by knuckleheads."

Albermarle Corporation: "I don't think Albemarle's done. I still think the lithium story's big. I want to stay long it, I don't want to trade it. Be in it."

Credit Acceptance Corp.: "I wouldn't increase your position up here, but I don't think anything's wrong. I like the stock, but you've got a nice gain. Let's be careful."

Realty Income Corp.: "I'm not a fan. I think the stock's expensive. You don't get paid a big dividend. I say that this one is one that you want to exit from."

Conn's: "Conn's is up or down. I don't like that. I'd rather be in the one that everybody seems to write off except for me. I think you should be in Best Buy."

Houlihan Lokey Inc.: "I like it. It's a niche business. They are really catering to the companies that aren't necessarily gigantic. There is a place for that. I'm going to say it's a good stock."

Duke Energy Corp.: "Look, Duke is fine. No one's ever gotten hurt in Duke. But why shouldn't we buy Dominion [Energy] right here? I think Dominion's better. I also like ConEd better. I even like AEP better. So there's three that I think are better than yours. Not urging a sale, but I have to tell you, those are better."

Marvell Technology Group Ltd: "Not done going higher. A lot of people are trying to call a top. I think the top is nowhere near from here. I think the stock can go to $30."