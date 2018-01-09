Here's a smart robot for the elderly that can play videos, chat and more

This is a smart robot for the elderly that can play videos, chat and more 2 Hours Ago | 00:57

A company named Intuition Robotics showed off a new robot at CES that's specifically designed for the elderly.

It's a smart voice assistant with a personality that can help remind senior citizens of upcoming calendar appointments, show pictures from the family, receive and send messages and more. It's also supposed to serve as a companion that people can have social interactions with.

It launches later this year, though Intuition Robotics doesn't have a price just yet. Here's what it's all about.