    ×

    Tech

    Facebook is reportedly entering the hardware business with a home device for video calling

    • The Portal home device would act primarily as a video phone, in line with Facebook's long-time mission of connecting friends and relatives.
    • The device is rumored to cost $499 — significantly more than comparable items.
    • It will have some stiff competition in Amazon's Alexa-enabled devices, the Google Home, and Apple's HomePod.
    Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
    Getty Images
    Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

    Facebook is reportedly entering the hardware business with a home device for video calling, according to a report from finance outlet Cheddar.

    The Portal home device would act primarily as a video phone, in line with Facebook's long-time mission of connecting friends and relatives, but would also allow access to streaming services like Spotify and Netflix, Cheddar reported.

    The Portal device is rumored to cost $499 — significantly more than comparable devices like the Amazon Echo Show, which sells for $230 — and will start shipping in the second half of 2018, according to Cheddar.

    It marks another entrant into the increasingly crowded voice-activated space and will have some stiff competition in Amazon's Alexa-enabled devices, the Google Home, and Apple's HomePod.

    Facebook did not immediately return request for comment from CNBC.

    Read the full Cheddar report here.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    AAPL
    ---
    GOOGL
    ---
    AMZN
    ---
    FB
    ---
    NFLX
    ---