Fitbit is reportedly working on a smartwatch for kids, according to Bloomberg, as the company faces increasing pressure from Apple's push into health tech.

The line of child-sized wearables has apparently been under discussion for months, Bloomberg reported Tuesday.

It's unclear how the smartwatch would differ from Fitbit wearables already on the market. The company offer fitness tracking and glucose monitoring through a partnership with Dexcom and a recent investment in start-up Sano.

But there's reason for Fitbit to expand its offering.

Apple continues to push into health tech with expanded features for the Apple Watch.

The FDA approved in November an Apple Watch band with embedded EKG monitoring technology.

Read the full Bloomberg report here.