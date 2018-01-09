Goldman's oil analyst gives his tips on making money in a flat market

Oil traders are well-positioned to generate returns despite the likelihood of prices falling away from multiyear highs over the coming months, according to a senior analyst at Goldman Sachs.

Oil prices rose to their highest level since mid-2015 on Tuesday, as political concerns among some OPEC nations offset projections for higher U.S. oil production. Alongside its allied producers, the 14-member cartel is keeping supply limits in place for a second consecutive year in order to try to clear a price-denting glut of oil inventories.

"We're not bullish on prices but we are bullish on returns," Jeff Currie, head of commodities at Goldman Sachs, told CNBC on Tuesday.