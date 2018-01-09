Tsunami waves possible after magnitude 7.6 earthquake strikes Caribbean

A strong earthquake struck the Caribbean Tuesday evening, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Originally assessed as a magnitude 7.8, the quake was later downgraded to 7.6 by authorities.

A tsunami advisory was in effect for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands after the quake, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, but subsequent model forecasts indicated no tsunami threat to those areas.

"A tsunami advisory is issued when a tsunami with the potential to generate strong currents or waves dangerous to those in or very near the water is imminent, expected, or occurring," according to the U.S. Tsunami Warning System operated by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Tsunami waves reaching 0.3 meters to 1 meter above the tide level were "possible" for coasts of Belize, Cuba, Honduras, Mexico, Cayman Islands and Jamaica, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

The earthquake rattled windows in the Honduran capital of Tegucigalpa roughly 323 miles to the east, but no damage was immediately reported.

It was also lightly felt in the Mexican state of Quintana Roo north of Honduras, according to Mexico's civil protection director.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

—CNBC's Ted Kemp and Reuters contributed to this report.