Bitcoin has changed many lives. Luke McGrath's is one of them.

The 15-year-old from from Statesboro, Georgia, put around $500 — or 10 weeks of his pay as a cashier at a local Japanese restaurant, into the currency via his mother's account.

Ever since, he checks the value of bitcoin compulsively. He sneaks glances at his phone in class. At night he stays up, his eyes glued to the currency's wild swings.

"I don't like how often it's on my mind," McGrath said. "It's unhealthy."

Owning a currency that some people say is a fraud and others say is the future can be an emotionally intense experience.

When bitcoin lost 30 percent of its value on Dec. 22, for example, one post on Reddit read: "I just re-financed my house to get in. I'm freaking out." Another user offered support to the frantic: "If anyone's actually depressed or suicidal, come to r/SuicideWatch. We love to listen and talk there."