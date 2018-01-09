    ×

    Senate Democrats just released full testimony on the Trump-Russia dossier. Here's what's in it

    • Sen. Dianne Feinstein released the full transcript of Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson's testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee.
    • Simpson touched on a wide array of topics in the 312-page transcript, including President Trump's business ties and his tax history.
    • Democrats on the committee said they were not consulted ahead of the Republicans' referral to the Department of Justice.
    Ranking member Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) arrives for a Senate Judiciary Committee.
    Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., on Tuesday released the full transcript from Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson's testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee regarding Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

    "The innuendo and misinformation circulating about the transcript are part of a deeply troubling effort to undermine the investigation into potential collusion and obstruction of justice," Feinstein said in a statement. "The only way to set the record straight is to make the transcript public."

    The release of the transcript, Feinstein said, was supported by committee Democrats.

    The move follows a decision by Republicans Chuck Grassley, who is chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and Lindsey Graham to issue a criminal referral last week against Christopher Steele, the former British spy who authored the largely unverified "Trump dossier."

    Glenn R. Simpson, co-founder of the research firm Fusion GPS, arrives for a scheduled appearance before a closed House Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017.
    Democrats on the committee said they were not consulted ahead of the Republicans' referral to the Department of Justice.

    According to a word search, the name "Trump" appears 171 times in the transcript. "Putin" appears 19 times.

    Simpson touches on a wide array of topics, including Trump's business ties, his tax history and his connection to Felix Sater, who is alleged to have links to Russian organized crime.

    Here are some of the highlights:

    • Simpson touched on how the Trump Organization handles paying taxes: "One of the things we found out was that, you know, when it comes to paying taxes, Donald Trump claims to not have much stuff. At least the Trump organization. So they would make filings with various state and local authorities saying that their buildings weren't worth much."
    • Simpson discussed Trump's relationship with Felix Sater: "This was something he didn't want to talk about and testified under oath he wouldn't know Felix if he ran into him in the street. That was not true. He knew him well and, in fact, continued to associate with him long after he learned of Felix's organized crime ties. So, you know, that tells you something about somebody."
    • Fusion GPS did not secure full access to Trump's tax returns, Simpson said: "They were Trump properties and I believe we may have reviewed some public information about estate taxes and things like that. We didn't have access to his tax returns."
    • Simpson said he only become aware of the infamous Trump Tower meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian lawyer when it was reported in the New York Times: "I was stunned."
    • Simpson had no "factual reason to believe" the Trump Tower meeting was a Russian attempt to make contact with the Trump campaign, but: "You know, as a sort of question of counterintelligence and just general investigation of Russian methods and that sort of thing, I think that's a reasonable interpretation."
    • Fusion GPS concluded that Trump "exaggerated" his properties' worth in legal filings — but that did not indicate or show connections to Russia: "Not that I recall."
    • Simpson said Trump's golf clubs aren't making any money: "They were not profitable entities. I don't specifically recall. I just remember that these were not doing very well and that he'd sunk a lot of money into them and he hadn't gotten a lot of money back yet."

    Read the full transcript here:

    This story is developing. Please check back for updates.